WWE Rumors: Finish to Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles revealed?

One of the biggest matches announced for WWE Survivor Series 2018 is WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on WWE Champion AJ Styles for the second year in a row. Lesnar got the better of their last match at Survivor Series 2018. This year, Styles will be looking to make it 1-1. The ‘Phenomenal One’ has been WWE Champion for almost a year at the time of writing and won’t go down without a fight.

According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, if WWE booking is anything to go by, this could be Styles turn to win. However, he noted that if Styles wins it will probably be with the help on interference from Braun Strowman – the man Lesnar beat at WWE Crown Jewel with help from acting RAW GM Baron Corbin. Meltzer said:

AJ and Brock is really interesting because if you look at it from one stand point. They wrestled before, and Brock won, so in a sense Raw won. So, they’re doing it again so it should be SmackDown’s turn.

Meltzer finished by saying that even if Brock were to lose, he will be booked strong so that he doesn’t look weak for when he eventually loses the WWE Universal Championship.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)