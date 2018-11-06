WWE Survivor Series 2018: Predictions, Match card

WWE Survivor Series 2018 takes place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on 18th November. WWE have already played up the fact that it’s the only night of the year when RAW and SmackDown go head to head. So far, three matches have been announced as well as the traditional Survivor Series matches.

WWE Survivor Series Match Card:

Shinsuke Nakamura (US Champion) vs Seth Rollins (IC Champion)

Ronda Rousey (RAW Women’s Champion) vs Becky Lynch (SD Women’s Champion)

Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Champion) vs AJ Styles (WWE Champion)

SmackDown’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face RAW’s Seth Rollins in the first champion-vs-champion match on the card. Rollins and Nakamura are both veterans despite being in their 30’s. Nakamaura made his name back in his native Japan with NJPW before signing with WWE while Seth Rollins dominated the indies as Tyler Black. Their clash of styles will be an interesting blend of high-flying explosive offense versus Nakamura’s MMA inspired ‘Strong-Style’.

PREDICTION: Shinsuke Nakamura wins

Ronda Rousey (RAW Women’s Champion) vs Becky Lynch (SD Women’s Champion)

The second champion vs champion match of the last night is Ronda Rousey taking on Becky Lynch. Rousey is still unbeaten in singles action but will face one of the toughest tests of her fledging WWE career when she takes on the ‘Irish Lasskicker’. Lynch proved at WWE Evolution that she’s at the top of her game right now after beating Charlotte in a Last Woman Standing match.

PREDICTION: Ronda Rousey wins

Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Champion) vs AJ Styles (WWE Champion)

At the time of writing, AJ Styles has been WWE Champion just short of a full year. He faces ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in one of the matches that will be hardest to call. Their match last year was one of the WWE matches of the year and this year could follow suit. Although on paper ‘The Beast’ conquers everyone, it’s hard to count Styles out because he’s just so damn good.

PREDICTION: AJ Styles wins after Braun Strowman interferes

Men’s Survivor Series match: RAW vs SmackDown

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman have already been announced for this match from the RAW side with GM Baron Corbin captain. Shane McMahon will probably be the captain of Team SmackDown but we’ll have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out more.