WWE SmackDown Results, Live updates, Video highights (6th November, 2018)

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live comes to us from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. SmackDown will pick up from where Crown Jewel and RAW left off as we continue the build for Survivor Series.

Shane McMahon will make his return to SmackDown Live as the ‘Best in the world’ after winning the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel. Expect Paige and Shane McMahon to also reveal SmackDown’s plans for Survivor Series and for Shane to be the captain of SmackDown’s men’s Survivor Series team.

Becky Lynch will respond to Ronda Rousey’s jibes from RAW. What will ‘The Man’ have to say to the ‘baddest woman on the planet’?

Another match already announced for Survivor Series is AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar. After beating both Daniel Bryan in Samoa Joe in the same week, is the Styles ready for his showdown with ‘The Beast’?

Randy Orton viciously attacked Jeff Hardy after their first round match in the WWE World Cup. What’s next in the blood feud between these two legends?

For a full recap of WWE Crown Jewel click HERE.

Check out live coverage and results when SmackDown Live starts.