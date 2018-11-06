WWE News: Former WWE Superstar wants WrestleMania return

The world of WWE has never been more unpredictable. Just when it appeared that Roman Reigns was about to carry the company on his back as Universal Champion, the Big Dog shocked the world by announcing he had leukemia and had to relinquish the title.

And just when it seemed that Braun Strowman could do the job that Reigns had given up, WWE decided to make Brock Lesnar champion at Crown Jewel.

To make matters even more confusing, a former WWE superstar has sparked a social media storm with one tweet hinting at his return.

Ryback has been gone from WWE for a while now, but his activity appears to suggest that he is interested in making a return. And at the grandest stage of them all no less – WrestleMania.

A fan raised an innocent question to the ‘Big Guy’ on Twitter, and he actually replied, with a stunning response too.

Ryback was asked if and when he’ll be back in WWE and the former Intercontinental Champion replied saying:

Probably Wrestlemania. I need a large platform for my f****** pop.

The reply has garnered a mixed response from fans, with several members of the WWE Universe believing that the former Intercontinental Champion thinks too highly of himself and some calling him delirious. Ryback has been notorious for making wild claims about his time with the company after being released and has been an active critic of some of the policies framed by his former employers.

Ryback’s big push came back in 2012 when he was in a feud with the likes of CM Punk and John Cena and was also the unfortunate man to be put through a table during the debut of The Shield. Since then, he may have fallen down the card a little, but is still a recognizable name around the world.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)