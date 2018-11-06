WWE RAW Spoilers, Latest results, Start time

WWE RAW takes place in the United Kingdom tonight which means that the show will be broadcast on tape delay. The live show starts in Manchester at 7PM GMT/2PM ET.

One match already confirmed for tonight’s RAW is a rematch as The Riott Squad take on Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

WWE are also teasing Braun Strowman’s response to getting screwed over at WWE Crown Jewel as the next step in Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins’ blood feud.

With Survivor Series less than 2 weeks away, we can also expect a massive build for the PPV with only 3 matches being announced so far.

Stick around, we’ll have live updates as soon as the RAW tapings start in Manchester.