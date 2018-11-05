WWE News: Original plans for WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crowl Jewel ended up a little disappointing for some of WWE’s more hardcore fans. One of the biggest points of controversy was the way Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship.

Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin attacked Braun Strowman with the title belt before the bell had even rung. Lesnar followed it up with 5 F5’s to Strowman until the ‘Monster Among Men’ got pinned.

The original plans for the Universal title match at Crown Jewel was a triple threat with Roman Reigns defending against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. However, these had to be shelved after Reigns announced his illness.

ALSO READ: WWE RAW Results, Live Updates & Video Highlights

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the original plan for Crown Jewel was for Reigns to retain his title. The match would also be the last of Lesnar’s current contract with ‘The Beast’ having a highly anticipated fight in the UFC against Daniel Cormier in 2019. Lesnar’s new contract is for 2 additional matches. the first of which took place at Crown Jewel.

We’ll have to wait for RAW later tonight to see what happens next.

(Photo Credits: WWE.com)