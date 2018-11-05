WWE News: Uber Eats driver steals half of WWE Superstar’s dinner

Jason Jordan moved to RAW in 2017 and was revealed to be RAW GM Kurt Angle’s long-lost son. Jordan didn’t fully get over in the role but did win the RAW Tag-Team Championships with Seth Rollins. Jordan has been since January with a serious neck injury.

Jason Jordan tweeted earlier today about a unique problem with his food delivery order from Uber Eats. According to him, his Uber delivery person only gave him half of his order and took off with the rest, something Jordan confirmed from the restaurant:

I just had the most unprofessional @UberEats driver deliver a portion of my order and try to run off. She stole the rest of my order. I called the restaurant to confirm my suspicions. @UberEats need to check their drivers! — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 5, 2018

Jordan later took to Twitter again to thank Uber Eats customer support for helping him get the issue resolved quickly:

Thank you @UberEats and @Uber_Support for owning the situation that happened. After calling out the company, they reached out and took responsibility in a professional manner. #cultureofaccountability — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 5, 2018

Just like the rest of us, WWE Superstars also have problems getting their food delivery. Let’s hope Jordan recovers from his neck injury soon.

