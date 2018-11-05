WWE |

WWE News: Uber Eats driver steals half of WWE Superstar’s dinner

Jason Jordan moved to RAW in 2017 and was revealed to be RAW GM Kurt Angle’s long-lost son. Jordan didn’t fully get over in the role but did win the RAW Tag-Team Championships with Seth Rollins. Jordan has been since January with a serious neck injury.

Jason Jordan tweeted earlier today about a unique problem with his food delivery order from Uber Eats. According to him, his Uber delivery person only gave him half of his order and took off with the rest, something Jordan confirmed from the restaurant:

Jordan later took to Twitter again to thank Uber Eats customer support for helping him get the issue resolved quickly:

Just like the rest of us, WWE Superstars also have problems getting their food delivery. Let’s hope Jordan recovers from his neck injury soon.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)

Comments