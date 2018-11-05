WWE RAW Results, Live Updates & Video Highlights (5th November 2018)

WWE RAW takes place in Manchester, England tonight and will be broadcast on tape delay. Tonight’s episode of RAW will see the build-up to Survivor Series and the follow-up to the events at WWE Crown Jewel. You can check out the full WWE RAW Results spoilers when the tapings starts.

One man who won’t be in a good mood after Crown Jewel is Braun Strowman. Strowman got screwed by acting RAW GM Baron Corbin, causing him to lose the Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. ‘The Monster Among Men’ will be looking for revenge tonight and this isn’t good news for anyone on the RAW roster who may get caught in his path.

Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin has already given his thoughts on his actions at Crown Jewel:

With Survivor Series around the corner, RAW and SmackDown are ready to face off for bragging rights. A number of matches have already been announced including Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles and Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch. What other matches will be added to the card?

The fallout between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will continue tonight on RAW. Ambrose turned on Rollins the night Roman Reigns vacated the Universal Championship and left the WWE. However, the paid are still RAW Tag-Team Champions.

Check out live coverage and results when RAW starts.