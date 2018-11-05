WWE News: Paige destroys fan for criticizing how women in WWE dress

Paige has transitioned smoothly into a career as a backstage figure after being forced to retire early due to neck injuries. She is now the SmackDown Live GM and has done a stellar job in the few months she’s been in charge.

The former NXT and WWE Divas Champion helped usher in the age of women’s wrestling back in WWE and win the Divas Championship on her main roster debut. As one of the standard bearers for women’s wrestling in WWE, Paige is a trailblazer.

Women in WWE were recently criticized by a WWE fan on Twitter and Paige wasn’t having any of it. The fan called out WWE for, in his words, forcing women to dress a certain way. You can see the original Tweet here.

Paige swiftly replied on Twitter and the put the vile fan back in his place:

Wrong. We dress the way we wanna dress. We aren’t coerced or forced into dressing like anything other than what we feel comfortable, confident and beautiful in. The men technically show more skin than the women… does that make them “w***es” or?

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)