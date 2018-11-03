WWE News: Triple H set to undergo surgery?

As we reported earlier, Triple H picked up an injury to his right pectoral muscle. ‘The Game’ teamed up with Shawn Michaels at WWE Crown Jewel and the pair faced The Undertaker and Kane. Triple H picked up the injury early on in the match while going over the top rope.

PWInsider is now reporting that Triple H is heading straight to Birmingham, Alabama to have surgery on his pectoral muscle. The report says that the injury is probably a tear to The Game’s right pectoral muscle and surgery could keep him out for months.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7, 2019. Triple H and Batista teased a match on SmackDown’s 1000th episode which, if it takes place, will probably take place at Mania.