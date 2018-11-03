WWE News: NWO member says he’s ready to go to Saudi Arabia next time

WWE were in Saudi Arabia this week for the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh. Two WWE Superstars who backed out of the show were John Cena and Daniel Bryan, arguably two of WWE’s biggest stars. Regardless of whether it was reactionary, WWE brought back Hulk Hogan for Crown Jewel and he opened the show with a short promo.

NWO member Scott Hall was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV and he was asked about his thoughts on WWE going forward with Crown Jewel as well as his thoughts on Hulk Hogan returning to the WWE fold. Regarding Hogan, Hall said:

It’s the first time Hulk’s been welcomed back into the fold, and I’m happy he’s back.

Hall also spoke about WWE going ahead with their event in Saudi Arabia despite the recent controversy. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said that he would be happy to go to Saudi Arabia for WWE’s next show there if called upon:

Staying away is not the answer. Plus we’re not a bunch of politicians. We’re entertainers, we’re ‘wrasslers’, we’re not involved in all that global stuff. That’s the way I look at it. I’d be happy to go Vince.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)