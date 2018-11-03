WWE Crown Jewel: Highlights from Shawn Michaels’ in-ring return

Shawn Michaels returned to the ring after 8 and a half years at WWE Crown Jewel. He teamed up with Triple H to face The Undertaker and Kane, a match that had been set-up at WWE Super Show-Down.

Michaels brought out all of his signature moves. Although it got off to a slightly rough start, with Michaels connecting with Triple H in his first move back after retirement instead of his intended target Kane.

Michaels redeemed himself soon enough as he rolled back the years, hitting the Sweet Chin Music as well as a moonsault from the top rope.

Michaels was also responsible for poking Kane in the eye as the Brothers of Destruction set up of tandem Tombstone piledrivers. It saved the match for DX as led to them winning the match moments later.

Michaels gave a backstage interview after Crown Jewel and said that he was looking back to returning to “regular life” so it won’t be a surprise if we don’t see him wrestle again any time soon:

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)