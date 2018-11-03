WWE News: WWE Legend Injured At Crown Jewel

The main event of WWE’s Crowl Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last night pitted Triple H and the returning Shawn Michaels again Kane and The Undertaker. According to reports after the show, 14-time WWE Champion was injured during the main event.

A medic attended to Triple H during the match, after he took a chokeslam through the announcer’s table from Kane. However, the injury seems to have happened earlier on in the match when Triple H took a bump over the top rope and out to the floor.

Now confirmed – Triple H @TripleH endured a serious injury (pectoral) during the match at #WWECrownJewel. Get well soon and thank you HHH. pic.twitter.com/lQvEl4ii6o — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) November 2, 2018

‘The Game’ injured his right pectoral muscle and will undergo surgery after he returns to the United States after returning from Saudi Arabia.

Despite the injury early on in the match, Triple H finished the match and DX ended up victorious. Triple H won the match for his team after hitting Kane with a Pedigree and pinning the ‘Big Red Machine’.

(Photo Credits: WWE.com)