WWE Crown Jewel: Results and Live Updates

WWE Crown Jewel takes place at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show features 4 title matches including Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship. Crown Jewel also features the 8-man first ever WWE World Cup tournament. Shawn Michaels will also return to in-ring action after almost 9 years as he teams up with Triple H to face the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker.

Match Card:

Shinsuke Nakamura (C) vs Rusev (Kick-off Show)

The Bar (C) vs The New Day (for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships)

Seth Rollins Vs Bobby Lashley (first round WWE WC match)

Kurt Angle Vs Dolph Ziggler (first round WWE WC match)

Jeff Hardy Vs The Miz (first round WWE WC match)

Rey Mysterio Vs Randy Orton (first round WWE WC match)

AJ Styles (C) vs Samoa Joe (for the WWE Championship)

Triple H and Shawn Michaels Vs The Undertaker and Kane (for the WWE Championship)

Brock Lesnar Vs Brain Strowman (for the WWE Universal Championship)

The kick-off show for WWE Crown Jewel starts at 11PM SGT/11AM ET.