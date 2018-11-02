WWE: Drew McIntyre sends Braun Strowman a message before Crown Jewel

WWE superstar Braun Strowman will go up against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel for the vacant Universal Championship but Drew McIntyre seemingly wants to throw his name in the mix.

McIntyre was with Dolph Ziggler for an autograph signing event as they met a few fans and took photos with them.

One fan seemingly gave McIntyre a photo of Strowman and the “Scottish Psychopath” wrote down “Drew for Universal Champion, Brother” as if to imply that he’s ready to challenge Strowman if he does end up victorious in Crown Jewel.

McIntyre and Strowman are feuding at the moment and the Scottish star recently attacked the “Monster Among Men” during a segment between Braun and Paul Heyman.

Could Drew possibly feature in the Crown Jewel match-up between Lesnar and Strowman? Or will he be part of the Universal Championship picture in the future?