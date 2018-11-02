According to Dave Meltzer, New Japan Pro Wrestling have recently made some big offers to current WWE talent. NJPW are arguably the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world and are in the midst of an expansion into the US market. Melzer said the following on Wrestling Observer Radio:

One person who is there got an offer for ridiculous money for way less dates and it very much surprised me.

Chris Jericho is currently in the middle of a stellar run in New Japan. Meltzer reported that New Japan are “willing to pay real big money” like they did when they signed Jericho.

Over the last few years, WWE have signed a number of stars from New Japan including Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles. If Meltzer’s report is correct, New Japan could be looking to poach WWE talent this time around.

(Photo Credit: New Japan Pro Wrestling)