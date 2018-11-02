Controversy aside, the biggest story going into WWE Crown Jewel is Roman Reigns leaving the WWE to battle leukaemia for the second time, leaving Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar to battle it out for his vacant Universal Championship. The card also features the WWE World Cup, which surprisingly features only wrestlers from the United States other than Rey Mysterio who originally hails from Mexico.

The SmackDown Tag-Team Titles and the US Championship will also be on the line later tonight. Shawn Michaels will also make his in-ring return after almost 9 years to team up with Triple H to face the Brothers of Destruction – Kane and The Undertaker.

WWE have also confirmed that Hulk Hogan will be at Crown Jewel later tonight.

START TIMES (Kick-Off Show):

United States – 11 AM ET

United Kingdom – 3 PM

India – 830PM IST

Singapore – 11 PM SGT

Shinsuke Nakamura (C) vs Rusev (Kick-off Show)

Shinsuke Nakamura’s run as US Champion has been a little lackluster so far so it’s refreshing to see that he made the card for Crown Jewel, despite being relegated to the pre-show. The ‘King of Strong Style’ puts his title on the line against Rusev.

PREDICTION: Shinsuke Nakamura

MAIN CARD

The Bar (C) vs The New Day (for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships)

The Bar won the SmackDown Tag-Titles a couple of weeks ago with a little help from the Big Show. The New Day get their rematch tonight but it’s hard to see them winning the titles back tonight. With Big Show evening up the numbers, The New Day definitely have the odds stacked against them tonight.

PREDICTION: The Bar

WWE World Cup

The WWE World Cup features 8 of the top stars from RAW and SmackDown LIVE. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kurt Angle and Dolph Ziggler will represent RAW while Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton will represent SmackDown Live.

The first round match-ups on the RAW-side sees Seth Rollins take on Bobby Lashley, who was a last-minute replacement for John Cena. The second match from RAW has former RAW GM Kurt Angle facing Dolph Ziggler. I see Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle winning their matches and then facing off in the next round with Rollins winning that to move onto the final.

The SmackDown half of the brackets has Jeff Hardy facing The Miz and Randy Orton facing the recently returned Rey Mysterio. I see Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio winning their matches with Mysterio then beating Hardy to move onto the final.

PREDICTION: Seth Rollins beats Rey Mysterio in the final

AJ Styles (C) vs Samoa Joe (for the WWE Championship)

The match was booked at the last-minute on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Styles successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan before being attacked by Samoa Joe. With so little build-up, this looks like one of the easiest matches to predict on tonight’s card.

PREDICTION: AJ Styles

Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs Kane and The Undertaker

One of the biggest stories ahead of Crown Jewel has been the return of Shawn Michaels. The ‘Heartbreak Kid’ was ringside at WWE Super Show-Down and was heavily involved in Triple H’s match against The Undertaker. Undertaker and Kane chokeslammed HHH and Shawn Michaels after the match which led to this match in Crown Jewel.

Going into this, it will be interesting to see what condition Michaels is in. Although he’s worked as a trainer in the Performance Center, he hasn’t been in a match for almost 9 years. Both DX and the Brothers of Destruction have been calling each other out in the build-up to this match and this is one of the harder matches on the card to predict. Despite Shawn Michaels making his return, I predict a win for the Brothers of Destruction tonight.

PREDICTION: The Undertaker and Kane

Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman (for the vacant WWE Universal Championship)

Roman Reigns announcement on RAW shocked the wrestling world. He revealed that he was battling leukaemia again and vacated the title. This match, which was originally supposed to be a triple threat, now has two behemoths facing off for the vacant WWE Universal Championship.

If anyone can beat ‘The Beast’ it’s Braun Strowman. This is another match that will be hard to call. If Brock Lesnar wins it’s back to the Universal Championship being on a part-timer. Braun Strowman is back to being a babyface after Roman Reigns was forced to step down and it definitely looks like he would be the logical choice to be the next face of RAW. As for my prediction, I think Strowman just edges this battle of the giants.

PREDICTION: Braun Strowman

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)