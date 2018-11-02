5 wrestlers who had a football background

Wrestling and football don’t go hand in hand, contrary to what critics of clubs like Atletico Madrid might claim! While some football teams might be highly physical in their approach, professional wrestling is a totally different thing altogether.

However, there are some people who have been dipped their feet in both the fields – and here are 5 such personalities…

#5 Grant Holt

He might not yet be a WWE wrestler but former Norwich City star Grant Holt dreams to be a part of Wrestlemania somewhere down the line.

He is really serious about his dream and actually made his in-ring wrestling debut a couple of months ago and actually won a 40-man Royal Rumble match.

#4 Stuart Tomlinson

After making his debut for Crewe Alexandria in 2003 but frequent injuries meant that he couldn’t be as good as he could have been.

In 2014, he joined WWE’s NXT division and made his debut under the ring name of Hugo Knox. However, he could never make a televised appearance and was released from his contract in 2017.

#3 Antonio Rocca

The Argentine is a Hall of Fame inductee for the WWE as he was one of the legends of the ring. Known for his acrobatic ability, Rocca was actually trained in football.

This allowed him to be a good freestyle wrestler and of the most successful tag team champions alongside Miguel Perez.

#2 Cesaro

Spoiler alert: he is the only person on this list that is contracted in the main roster of the WWE. In fact, he is one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champion alongside Sheamus.

Cesaro, whose real name is Claudio Castagnoli, signed a contract with the WWE in 2011. Being a Swiss, he also has an interest in football and was actually a decent prospect in his youth. He actually still follows the game even today.

#1 Tim Wiese

He is perhaps the most famous footballer to try out his luck in the WWE. Tim Wiese was a part of the Germany team in 2010 World Cup but couldn’t make an appearance because of Manuel Neuer.

In 2014, he and his then club Hoffenheim mutually terminated his contract. At the time, he had really gained a lot of muscles and was actually offered a development contract with the WWE.

Under the ring name of The Machine, Wiese made his debut while teaming up with Sheamus and Cesaro in 2016.