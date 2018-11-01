WWE Crown Jewel: Hulk Hogan all set to return

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will take be part of WWE Crown Jewel happening on this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Pro wrestling writer Ryan Satin confirmed earlier today via Twitter that the Immortal One is set to host the WWE event.

HOGAN CROWN JEWEL UPDATE: WWE confirmed to @WrestlingSheet that Hulk Hogan WILL be at Crown Jewel as the host of the event. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 31, 2018

Hulk Hogan was initially added by WWE to the list of appearing Superstars appearing. However, he was soon removed after early reports of his inclusion began to get out.

With this development, it’s safe to say that Hogan will be on board for Crown Jewel This is a big addition to the card especially after Raw GM Baron Corbin removed John Cena from the WWE World Cup, and after Daniel Bryan’ failed cash-in of the Money in the Bank contract on Smackdown Live.

Hogan is one of the legends scheduled to participate in Crown Jewel along with The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

With the Hulkster booked for the event, the WWE Universe can only hope that he gets the name of the venue he’s on right. He wouldn’t want to repeat what happened during his last hosting gig at WrestleMania 30. If he does, he might get booed by the Saudi crowd.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)