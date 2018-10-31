Two dream matches set for Survivor Series

The road to Survivor Series began heating up as two huge matchups were recently announced. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch while Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will face United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, all four facing each other for the first time ever.

After both women successfully defended their respective championships at Evolution, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will face their biggest challenge yet—each other. Becky had been throwing verbal jabs at Ronda right after Evolution and on this week’s SmackDown Live. Can she back up her words when she finally goes one-on-one with the Baddest Woman on the Planet? And how will Ronda prepare for someone like Becky Lynch, who recently adopted a more aggressive attitude? It’s going to be a straight fire encounter at Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is currently dealing with a major problem in the form of Dean Ambrose. He has yet to sort things out with his former Shield brother and it will definitely affect his match with Shinsuke Nakamura. How can Rollins defend the glory of RAW when he’s too occupied with the Lunatic Fringe? Nakamura will aim for the victory in whatever way possible, so who’s to say he’s not going to seize an opportunity to take down a distracted Rollins? Nonetheless, these two will definitely tear the house down come Survivor Series.

Here is the updated card for Survivor Series on November 18, 2018:

RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

Photos from WWE.com