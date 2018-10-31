Daniel Bryan will not wrestle for Crown Jewel

The rumors about Daniel Bryan not wanting to perform at Saudi Arabia were more or less confirmed after this week’s SmackDown Live. While it’s still unclear if the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi influenced Bryan’s decision, it’s now official that he won’t participate in the controversial PPV.

Bryan instead cashed in his WWE Championship opportunity at this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, to which SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon agreed. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan fought tooth and nail for the title before Bryan succumbed to the champ’s Calf Crusher for the win. This means Bryan won’t be coming along to Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2. Who will replace WWE’s Yes Man? None other than Styles’ old nemesis, Samoa Joe.

Joe attacked Styes after the match as he made his intentions clear: he wants another shot at the WWE Championship. Styles demanded the match to GM Paige to which she obliged, making the rematch at Crown Jewel official. While we will never know exactly why Bryan opted to be removed from the Crown Jewel card, we now know that he’s officially out of the event.

John Cena also got replaced this week on RAW after acting GM Baron Corbin gave his spot to Bobby Lashley. This means John Cena will also be absent on Friday, making the rumors about him and Bryan partially true. Mark Henry already commented on Cena’s decision. “I wouldn’t ever say that person is making the wrong decision. I’d say, that’s not the decision that I’d make. I would stand by my guns and I would do what’s good for business,” Henry said.

Photos from WWE.com