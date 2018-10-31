5 gender-defying moments in WWE history

WWE recently made history by hosting the first-ever all-women’s PPV in the company’s history. It was a landmark moment for women’s wrestling as they proved they can go toe-to-toe with the men in giving the WWE Universe an amazing show.

Which is why it’s only appropriate to revisit some of the moments in WWE where women absolutely bested the men. From surprise victories to women breaking barriers left and right, these moments only prove one thing: that women can kick major ass.

Jacqueline wins the Cruiserweight Title

While she’s not the first woman to win a men’s title, Jacqueline’s Cruiserweight Championship win still counts as a major landmark for women’s wrestling. In another case of why champions shouldn’t host open challenges, Chavo Guerrero unwisely hosted one on the May 4, 2004 edition of SmackDown. Jacqueline surprisingly took him up for the challenge, hit him with a strategic low blow, and quickly rolled him up for the win.

Trish Stratus and Lita makes a great team

Even before Evolution, Trish Stratus and Lita had been tearing it up as a team. At Armageddon 2003, the two found themselves facing Christian and Chris Jericho in the first-ever intergender tag team match in WWE. Stratus and Lita called the two out for making a bet about them and the women defended their dignity in a fantastic match. While they ultimately lost, Trish Stratus and Lita still proved that they can go toe-to-toe with two of the greats.

Beth Phoenix eliminates The Great Khali

Beth Phoenix was a one-of-a-kind Superstar back in the Diva Era. She’s far from the Diva archetype that she’s on a league of her own. A proof of this was when she became the second woman to enter the Royal Rumble match. In 2010, Phoenix entered at #6 and eliminated the seven-foot tall Great Khali while kissing. Now that’s what we call femme fatale. And while not on purpose, this was the same year her husband Edge won his first Rumble match.

Becky Lynch bids James Ellsworth bye

Becky Lynch was beating up men before she even became the man. On the November 7, 2017 edition of SmackDown Live, Becky had the chance of a lifetime—to shut the insufferable James Ellsworth once and for all. Seeing the village idiot get kicked around by the Irish Lass-kicker was a delight to watch. Ellsworth immediately tapped out after Becky applied the Dis-Arm-Her. Carmella placed the cherry on top by parting ways with Ellsworth with a huge Superkick.

Basically anything Chyna did in WWE

This list will never end without mentioning Chyna, the ninth wonder of the world. Her achievements in the WWE can never be replicated. She’s the first woman ever to enter the Royal Rumble, eliminating the massive Mark Henry in the process. She’s also a two-time Intercontinental Championship, the only woman to do so. Not only that, she’s had great battles with the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Eddie Guerrero, and Chris Jericho. WWE should just offer her a posthumous Hall of Fame spot already.

Photos from WWE.com