Monday Night Raw Winners and Losers

RAW is slowly gearing up for Crown Jewel. For their last show before heading to Saudi, RAW brought out the heavy guns. With Roman Reigns temporarily out of the picture, the Red Brand’s future currently hangs in uncertainty.

But we’re still going to do our best sifting through the roster to bring you this week’s Winners and Losers. From surprise appearances to huge rematches, this week’s episode brought us some action-packed moments. Let’s get this thing started.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley may have lost his match against Finn Balor via DQ, he definitely made it clear he’s not to be messed with. Lashley gave Balor a major beatdown with his manager Lio Rush even joining in on the abuse. The former ECW Champion dominated the leader of the Balor Club that he got the attention of acting GM Baron Corbin. He then gave Lashley an opportunity of a lifetime—a spot at the World Cup tournament, replacing John Cena.

Loser: Jinder Mahal

The former WWE Champion can’t catch a break. After eating up a lot of losses since moving back to RAW, Mahal has failed to impress. His latest failure came in the form of our favorite drifter, Elias. After picking a fight with the guitar-wielding Superstar, Mahal failed to back it up in the ring as Elias continued his mini-winning streak. Maybe next time, Mahal will choose not to launch a sneak attack against someone as crafty as Elias.

Winner: Dean Ambrose or Seth Rollins?

We’re not sure who won this won, so we’re just going to lump the two together. Seth Rollins called out Dean Ambrose to ask for an explanation regarding the Lunatic Fringe’s horrendous attack last week. Ambrose obliged him with an appearance, but he barely spoke and just taunted Rollins with silence. Rollins hit him back with another “lunatic” insult, riling up Ambrose for a second before walking away. It’s really hard when former brothers fight.

Loser: Riott Squad and Bliss Pack

The Evolution fever continues to fire up the women’s division as the WWE Universe got two Evolution rematches for the price of one. The Riot Squad teamed up with Alicia Fox and Mickie James in a massive 10-man tag match against Lita, Trish Stratus, Natalya, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. That’s a lot of names in just one match. As the chaotic match fades to a close, Fox found herself trapped in Natalya’s Sharpshooter with no choice but to tap out.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

No one expected The Beast Incarnate to make an appearance but we got him and we couldn’t be more happier. Lesnar is more than ready to take the WWE Universal Championship back, even if it means Braun Strowman is in the way. He made that perfectly clear after launching a surprise F5 attack against his massive Crown Jewel opponent, sending Strowman straight to the mat. Is this a spoiler of what’s to come on Friday?

Photo from WWE.com