John Cena’s Instagram: Awesome Fan Signs

John Cena lives by his motto of “hustle, loyalty, respect”. Part of that respect is his recognition of funny and clever crowd signs in public. He takes these images and features them on his Instagram feed for his followers to enjoy as well.

Fox Sports Asia continues its dive into the 16-time champ’s Instagram. We look at the funny, witty, and interesting signs crowds have put up. A meme lord of Cena’s caliber deemed these interesting enough worthy to be shared.

Iowa: 100% Awesome

The type of letters which constitute the name Iowa wouldn’t be minded by almost anybody. For this fan and his sign however, they had the interesting realisation that most of its letters are made of vowels, with the W as the lone consonant. The emphasis on the 100% awesomeness of the state finishes off the sign.

Benny The Bull

Benny the Bull, the Chicago Bulls’ mascot, is known for his funny and entertaining antics. The sign featured in this Instagram photo however is both witty and funny with an undertone of seriousness. This was used and posted in 2014 when then LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling had strong words to say about his black/African-American players. In response, the lovable Bulls mascot put up this sign saying how his owner loves him in spite of his different (ie red) color. It’s a simple dig that Cena recognises.

ECW One Night Only

Self-aware John Cena is the best John Cena. In this post, Cena posted one of the most iconic signs from the historic 2006 edition of ECW One Night Stand. Cena at the top of his game was facing ECW legend and crowd favorite RVD for the WWE Championship. The partisan crowd was wholly against Cena. Nothing showed that better than the sign saying “If Cena Wins, We Riot”. Knowing the rowdiness and volatility of the ECW crowd then, it was very likely that all hell would break lose if Cena ended up winning that match.

Greedo Shot First

Cena combines his eye for good fan signs with his curious love for Star Wars. In Star Wars fandom, there is this heated discussion on the famous cantina scene in A New Hope where we first see Han Solo. In that scene, Solo was in an argument with bounty hunter Greedo. All was going well until the blasters started firing, and Greedo died. The question of who shot first, Han Solo or Greedo, is a debate fans will have for long. This fan made known his side, does Cena share the same sentiment?

Shooter McGavin Blew a 4-Stroke Lead

This sign is in reference to the sports comedy Happy Gilmore starring Adam Sandler. In the movie’s final battle, Gilmore (played by Sandler) faced rival Shooter McGavin in a round of golf. Leading by four strokes, Shooter was on his way to victory with little chance for a Happy comeback. However, just like the 2016 Golden State Warriors, McGavin blew a big lead allowing the underdog (Happy and the Cavs in the Warrior’s case) to steal the victory. All in all, this post is the perfect combination of a clever sign with popular and funny internet meme culture. With Cena, game definitely recognises game.

