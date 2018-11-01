5 reasons why John Cena is the ‘champion’ of Instagram

John Cena’s spectacular Instagram feed is the result of his (surprisingly) carefree attitude and confidence when it comes to social media. A good grasp of internet culture has also helped Cena achieve a unique curation of photos.

In this feature of Cena’s Instagram, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the champ’s familiarity with memes and how he’s utilized them for his Instagram feed.

Addicted Dave Chappelle

You’d be hard pressed to find any serious and legitimate picture of John Cena or WWE-related content in Cena’s Instagram feed. He found out that the stupidity, absurdity, and humour of memes and curious internet images are what sells.

To emphasize how much he’s liked what he’s seen, he posted the image of the popular meme of Dave Chappelle from the Chappelle show who played a character addicted to illegal substances. After repurposing it to an image macro of “Y’all got any dank memes,” Cena posted what he, and the rest of his IG followers, may have been too shy to say out loud.

Condescending Willy Wonka

The next meme features legendary actor Gene Wilder playing the role of Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Proper meme usage is to put text over the image that’s patronizing and demeaning. Whether he’s aware of it or not, it can be said that Cena is the most patronizing. That he didn’t bother providing text on the image is either lazy or very brilliant of him. This way, his followers’ imagination is free to run wild and put whatever Cena-related patronization they wish.

That Would be Great

Cena used another classic, the “that would be great” meme, that was lifted from a quote from the comedy film Office Space. In this one, it’s supposed to be an image with a text request on top of it written in a non-confrontational and passive-aggressive manner.

Just like the Willy Wonka meme, Cena makes it his own by again foregoing the text portion of the meme. If Cena just provided a caption or explained what’s happening with his IG feed, that would’ve been great.

Covfefe

May 31, 2017, is a day that should be remembered in the social media ‘hall of fame’. On this day, US President Trump sent out a tweet that had the word “covfefe”. The internet would immediately pick this up, run with it, and make it into its own meme. After more than a year, we still don’t know what covfefe means. In the same way, we still don’t know what’s up with Cena’s Instagram.

You Can’t See Me

Self-aware John Cena is the best kind of memer. Here, Cena posts a photo of Lionel Messi gesturing towards someone and ready to shake hands with. This is supported by text that writes “Lionel Messi with John Cena.” However, the problem is that Cena’s not visible in the picture. There’s nobody else with Messi. In other words, there’s no Cena because….you get the point.

(Photo Credit: @johncena on Instagram)