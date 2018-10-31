5 Scary WWE Superstars

The ghosts, ghouls and creeps are out this Halloween. When it comes to bringing the fright, the WWE has had its share of Superstars to bring goosebumps and scare the weak of heart. Fox Sports Asia takes a look at some of the men who’ve not only brought the hurt inside the squared circle, but also the frights and nightmares.

Papa Shango

One look at Papa Shango, and the WWE Universe knew there’s something scary and peculiar going on with him. The witch doctor was no welcome sight for anyone but himself. The skull-themed face paint told you he was up to no good. The ornate necklace, smoking skull, and voodoo charms he carried put the curse in his unsuspecting opponents. Go through the WWE archives, and you’ll see the Superstars Papa Shango has crippled and possessed helpless.

Gangrel

Gangrel was the stalking opportunistic vampire that victimized the locker room during the Attitude Era. As leader of the Brood with Edge and Christian, what made Gangrel a menace was his gory and sadistic ways. His signature Bloodbath was a deed no Superstar would want to be part of. With a victim locked in, Gangrel would summon the lights to go out for a time. When the lights illuminate, the image is straight out of a horror picture. The WWE Universe would see that the victim has been soaked and drenched in blood: the mark of Gangrel.

Kane

The Big Red Machine made his name early on as a scary and menacing figure. First, he was a very imposing and unstoppable Superstar. Nobody else in the locker room would dare compete with Kane. Beyond matches, Kane was known for delivering hell on earth with the fires that shot out of his hands and the explosions he summoned in an arena. Most hellish of all is when he tears up the wrestling mat/canvas to open the gates of hell. Superstars literally run for their lives when this happens.

Boogeyman

The Boogeyman is literally the stuff of nightmares. His dark red aura, blood red head, spikes, and wide imposing eyes is not a face you’d want to see awake or asleep. His creepy crawl and music add to the horror. Completing the nightmare are the worms coming out of his mouth. The Boogeyman just has to make his entrance and need not go inside the wrestling ring to weaken his opponent. Foes would just tend to shriek and run away at the thought of him.

Undertaker

No other WWE Superstar personifies scariness than the Deadman himself, The Undertaker. He may be an iconic and legendary wrestler now, but he has scary origins. The mythic mortician has brought the scare to the WWE Universe for decades. He’s the proponent of the mythic casket match. When a casket is too good for his opponent, he’d gladly challenge them to buried alive matches. Besides these iconic stipulations, he’s got his mystical urn carried by his as-scary manager Paul Bearer that adds supernatural elements into his feuds. He’s also headed demonic rituals, live crucifixions, dark weddings, abductions, and many more.

