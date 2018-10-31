Edge’s WWE Career Milestones

Happy 45th birthday to the Rated R Superstar, Edge!

Edge has done it all. He’s held championships in various divisions, had career-altering moments, and has been involved in matches worthy of the history books. In celebration of the WWE Hall of Famer’s birthday, Fox Sports Asia takes a look at some of the milestones that shaped the legacy of his WWE career.

Edge and Christian

Edge and Christian have been together as far as we can remember. They’ve experienced a lot ever since their early years in the WWE with the Brood, their successful singles run, even up to their post in-ring careers. They’ve won championships together, feuded with each other, made a fortune together. And had iconic moments, Edge won’t be who he is in WWE folklore if not for his tag team partner. It’s hard to deny their chemistry when together, they just reek of pure awesomeness.

Wrestlemania X-Seven: The Spear Seen Around the World

As part of his tag-team stint with Christian, Edge had a key career-defining moment when E&C feuded with the Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz. These three teams were involved in the second ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. At the contest’s apex, Jeff Hardy was left hanging from the suspended belts he was trying to secure. Edge being a risk taker, climbed up a tall ladder and launched himself towards the unsuspecting Hardy. The result was an amazing and awe-inspiring spear that’s still being replayed until today.

Money In The Bank

Edge is synonymous with the beginnings of the Money in the Bank briefcase and contract. For starters, he was the winner of the first ever MITB ladder match which gave him a guaranteed championship match anytime within the next year. After holding it for so long, he finally decided to cash it in against a very tired and vulnerable champion John Cena post Elimination Chamber. Capping things off, he decided to celebrate his exploits with his partner Lita by making love live on Monday Night Raw. Indeed, he is the Rated R Superstar.

Wrestlemania XXIV: Undertaker at 16-0

Edge had huge honours in this WrestleMania matchup against The Undertaker. He went into the year’s Showcase of the Immortals as WWE Champion. Other than that, he had the honor of being in the main event of the show. That it’s against the Undertaker puts the cherry on top of this WrestleMania cake. Not only did Edge have the chance to be champion post Mania, but he also had the opportunity to deliver the Deadman’s first WM loss. Unfortunately, Taker successfully dethroned Edge as the WWE Champion. Nonetheless, the honours were aplenty for Edge for the night.

Early Retirement

The Rated R Superstar had to call it quits early in 2011. The end came for him at time when he was still at the top of his game, capable of ushering in the next generation of WWE Superstars. Years of putting himself in harm’s way for WWE gold has finally taken its toll on Edge. He delivered a very emotional and heartfelt speech to the WWE Universe . The fans showed their love and support. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as recognition to his career and accomplishments.

(Photo and Video Credit: WWE.com and WWE Youtube)