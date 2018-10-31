John Cena’s Instagram: Stone Cold Steve Headshots

Earlier, an earlier article, we showed WWE superstar John Cena’s excellent Instagram game with The New Day’s Big E as his main subject. Here,we continue our feature of the 16-time champion’s interesting feed as he turns his attention to one of the most legendary names in professional wrestling’s history, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stone Cold Steven Tyler

This photoshop of Aerosmith’s front man Steven Tyler over SCSA may be what started this IG gimmick. Cena began this bit mostly by using faces of people that had Steve— or its iterations such as Stephen/Steph/Steven etc—and putting it over Austin’s bald head. Other examples of this are those of Stephen A. Smith, Steph Curry, and Steve Buscemi (MUST SEE). It’s interesting and playful at this point, but it’s appeal can run out fast unless Cena changes things up.

Stone Cold Steph McMahon

Going for males is basic for John Cena. He adds a twist to this bit by using iconic women’s heads over Stone Cold. A good example of this is when he had the boss’ daughter Stephanie McMahon over Austin’s head. Other examples include Stephanie Garcia-Colace/Nikki Bella, and Sasha Banks (let’s allow the Boss as Sasha starts with an “s”).

Stone Cold Super Random Heads

When males and females have been exhausted, Cena then just goes for any head that starts with a letter “S”. This was introduced with the Stone Cold Stephanoberyciformes (a type of fish). It’s a stretch, but it still begun with an “S” and is an iteration of Steve. Other random heads included the Super Mario Bros., Star Man, Seabiscuit, and even Spongebob Squarepants.

Stone Cold Super Random Items

This is where John Cena became SuperCena when it comes to Austin photoshops. Not satisfied with human heads, Cena used whatever items and things that had “S” and Steve in them to place on top of Austin’s headshot. From soup cans, to knots, sandals, and sugar packets, if it fits the formula, it’s going over Stone Cold’s head.

The possibilities are endless with John Cena and the Steve Austin photoshop. Who or what other things can you suggest he put over the rattlesnake’s head?

(Photo Credit: @johncena on Instagram)