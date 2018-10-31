John Cena’s Instagram: Notorious B.I.G. E

WWE and its Superstar do their best to be active and relevant on social media. None does it better—or as interesting—as John Cena does. His Instagram feed is the feed of legends worthy of its own room in the Instagram Hall of Fame (a hall that should exist). As the champ would put in his bio, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

And so, Fox Sports Asia guides you in enjoying the best of the best of the 16-time champ’s IG feed. The craziness starts with Cena’s photoshops of BIG E over images of legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G.

BIG E on Ready to Die

Cena debuted the photoshop gimmick on Notorious B.I.G.’s solo debut album “Ready to Die”. Beside classic tracks like “Juicy”, “Big Poppa”, and “One More Chance”, Big E makes his appearance over Biggie in the back cover of this classic album. Little did we know this was only the beginning of a classic Cena trend.

BIG E on The Source

The debut has an uncompromising follow up. This Instagram shot features not one, not two, not three, not even four, but FIVE photoshops of BIG E over Notorious B.I.G. The Legendary rapper has been a staple of this hip-hop magazine, and the cover of the collector’s issue puts all four previous features right up front. What makes this post more fun is that Cena used Big E’s crazy face on this one.

BIG E as the King of New York

A tribute/photoshop featuring the great Biggie Smalls isn’t complete if the iconic “King of New York” photoshoot isn’t used. It’s a straightforward placement of Big E’s head over the rapper’s. The ferocity of the wrestler’s eyes is good contrast to Biggie’s solemnity in the original. The insider pops would be interesting if Big E suddenly decides to come out with a crown (or perhaps win King of the Ring).

BIG E on VIBE

Cena does a great photoshop of putting BIG E’s face on top of Notorious B.I.G.’s on this one. This one is another magazine cover featuring the third anniversary edition of Vibe Magazine. Puff Daddy/Puffy/Diddy makes a special appearance here. As the headline says, Biggie and Puffy break their silence on the East/West rap rivalry of the ’90s. We can only hope Cena breaks his with the rationale behind these pictures.

BIG E on XXL

John’s latest post on the Big E/Biggie crossover is a shop of the 2012 edition of XXL Magazine. Cena starts off with the basic imposition of Big E’s face over Biggie. What’s awesome about this picture though are the changes he made to the original headlines to fit Big E and WWE’s context. Try to spot them all to see just how funny Cena can be.

(Photo Credit: @johncena on Instagram)