John Cena Replaced by Bobby Lashley in Crown Jewel

It’s official! John Cena has been replaced by Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel for the WWE World Cup.

The news came after Lashley beat down Finn Balor at a segment during Monday Night Raw. This misdeed impressed acting GM Baron Corbin so much that he rewarded the former ECW Champion a spot in the eight-man tournament.

What about John Cena? Corbin believes Cena deserved to be pulled out since he technically didn’t qualify for the tournament. To the GM’s eyes, a Superstar who delivered a beatdown is more deserving than a 16-time world champion who was simply handed the spot.

Rumors of Cena’s removal from Crown Jewel have been brewing for so long. Personal conflicts of interest have put his participation for the event at Saudi Arabia in jeopardy. Speculation on Cena’s appearance can now be put on hold now that Lashley is in the tournament.

With this development, the quarterfinals matchups for the WWE World Cup are as follows: Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle vs Dolph Ziggler, Jeff Hardy vs The Miz, and Rey Mysterio vs Randy Orton. Semifinals and Finals/Championship matchups will be decided on the same day at Crown Jewel.

