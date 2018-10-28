5 WWE records that may never be broken

The history books of WWE have recorded impressive achievements over the years. While today’s Superstars managed to beat some of these records, there are others that are simply unbreakable. These are some of the impossible feats that wrestlers can only break in their wildest dreams.

From legendary championship wins to lengthy winning streaks, these records require a lot of luck and miracles to be broken. If you’re an aspiring WWE Superstar, it’s best to just let these records be if you don’t want a career full of regrets. Let’s take a closer look at these records, shall we?

Vince McMahon’s Age-Defying Record

This record can only be broken in two ways: either you suddenly become the owner of WWE or you manage to age gracefully and still be active in your 50s. Given that you’re not related to Vince McMahon in any way and your diet is questionable at best, this record is already set in stone.

The Boss won the WWF Championship in 1999 when he was 54, making him the oldest world champion in history. The only man who could probably beat this record is Triple H, who is still kicking it at the age of 49.

Nicholas’ Legendary Championship Win

This one’s downright impossible, unless of course Braun Strowman needs a tag team partner again. At WrestleMania 34, Strowman needed a partner to face The Bar for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Instead of looking at the locker room, the Monster Among Men took to the crowd to find his partner.

He found 10-year-old Nicholas and eventually won the titles for his team, making the kid the youngest title holder in the history of WWE. Try finding a Superstar younger than a fourth grader.

CM Punk’s Year of Being the Top Dog

Bruno Sammartino may hold the record for the longest world title reign at 2,803 days but he didn’t have the schedule of a certain CM Punk, the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era.

In a time when you’re inside the ring every week and a title defence every month, Punk keeping the WWE Championship for a record 434 days is a difficult record to break. Even Brock Lesnar didn’t work that hard to hold the WWE Universal Championship that long. Now that’s a fighting champion.

Kane’s Impressive Royal Rumble Records

Kane is one of the most prolific Superstars in WWE. Just look at his impressive Royal Rumble records. He may have lost the record of most eliminations in a single Rumble match to Roman Reigns, but he still holds the record for the most combined eliminations at 44.

He’s also the only Superstar to compete in 19 Royal Rumble matches. No one in WWE can possibly beat that. Even Goldust, who had 13 Royal Rumble appearances, can’t possibly compete in seven more matches just to beat Kane’s record.

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

But if you think Kane’s records were impressive, check out what his brother The Undertaker did. We all know it by now, but Taker’s 21-0 WrestleMania streak is simply impossible to replicate. Starting with Jimmy Snuka and ending with CM Punk, Undertaker faced the best of the best at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Even after Brock Lesnar beat the streak at WrestleMania XXX, no one in the current roster is even close to picking up more than five consecutive WrestleMania wins, let alone 21.

Photos from WWE.com