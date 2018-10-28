5 times the women’s division headlined the show in the WWE

Back in the day, women’s wrestling was such an absurd concept. Thanks to WWE’s progressive vision towards the future, the vision became less of a novelty and more of a standard for this generation’s WWE fans. There’s no point in arguing: women wrestlers can kick ass and look good while doing it.

And with the first-ever all-women’s PPV Evolution coming up, it’s best to celebrate the times when the women were the main event. You’d be surprised how the women of WWE have been taking the spotlight for years. Here are just some of the best examples.

Trish Stratus vs. Lita – RAW, December 6, 2004

You’ll never forget your first. If you’re wondering why Trish Stratus and Lita are considered legends today, have a look at their encounter on the December 6, 2004 edition of RAW. It was the first time a women’s division match headlined RAW and both women didn’t waste their time on the spotlight. With the Women’s Championship on the line, Lita gave it all she got to take the title away from the arrogant Stratus. She eventually ended the night with the Women’s Title high above her shoulders.

The Second Women’s Money in the Bank – SmackDown Live, June 27, 2017

The first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match ended in controversy after James Ellsworth won the briefcase for Carmella. Not letting a fluke take over the match’s legacy, then-GM Daniel Bryan announced a rematch on the June 27, 2017 edition of SmackDown Live. With Ellsworth out of the picture, the five women battled it out for the ultimate opportunity. Carmella took advantage of a dazed Becky Lynch as she ascended the ladder on her own accord, winning the briefcase for the second time.

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross – NXT, June 28, 2017

A day after the historic Women’s MITB rematch, NXT also made history by pitting Asuka and Nikki Cross in the first-ever Last Woman Standing match in WWE. The undefeated Asuka placed her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against the volatile Nikki Cross. The match was as brutal as you can imagine, with both women seeking to destroy each other at any cost. Asuka got the win after sending Cross crashing through the announce table with a massive suplex from atop a ladder. Mamma mia!

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – NXT TakeOver Respect 2015

Speaking of NXT, they also made history three year ago. Not only did they put the NXT Women’s Championship match in the main event, they also gave it a historic stipulation—the first-ever 30-minute Iron Woman match. Newly-minted champion Bayley had to defend her title against an enraged Sasha Banks and for a half hour, these two brought the house down. Nearfall after nearfall and heart-stopping pinfalls later, Bayley emerged victorious with a 3-2 lead to retain the championship.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks – Hell in a Cell 2016

Capping off our list is another first. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks broke new grounds at Hell in a Cell 2016 when they headlined the PPV, the first-ever in WWE history. It was also the first time two women were locked inside the hellish structure and both women didn’t disappoint. Banks and Flair fought inside and outside the Cell, making good use of the structure in the process. Flair eventually caught Banks with a quick Natural Selection for the historic win and Flair’s fifth Women’s Championship.

