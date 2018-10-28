Charlotte Flair on being part of historic Evolution PPV

Charlotte Flair recently did an interview with SkySports where she talked about the significance of Evolution.

“It hadn’t really hit me, I guess, that we’re having the all-women’s pay-per-view because we talk about it and we promote it and it’s go-go-go and now that it’s here, I’m just overwhelmed,” Flair said.

Flair said she got emotional after watching the Evolution video package during the Girl Up partnership announcement. “I just can’t believe how far we’ve come in such a short period of time and to think of the women from the past who are gonna be on the show, the present, and the girls of the future from NXT all in one night and what we represent and what we’ve been fighting for and what the women from the company have been fighting for the last thirty years,” she said.

The six-time Women’s Champion believes the historic PPV will be a significant event. “It’s unbelievable and I think with Evolution happening Sunday, I really believe the impact is going to trickle down, whether it’s the business world, whether it is NCAA Sports because we’re saying women deserve as much spotlight and air time and commitment as men do,” she said.

When asked about Evolution’s impact on women in sports, Flair said the event will change how the world views women in general. “We’ve seen women like Serena Williams make an impact; but, with the WWE having 50 women total from different countries, different ages, different backgrounds, mothers coming back – it’s saying that it doesn’t matter, in a male dominated world, that the women can steal the show and have a following for little girls, little boys, and families to come and enjoy the entertainment. We’re just as athletic and we’re just as strong and I think that’s the message, as well. Women are just as strong as men no matter what the environment is,” Flair said.

Photos from WWE.com