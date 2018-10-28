Jim Ross on who should headline Evolution

Legendary commentator Jim Ross weighed in on who should take the main event spot at Evolution. During a recent The Ross Report podcast, Ross shared his thoughts about the upcoming all-women PPV and presented his case on why Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch should close the show.

Ross only had good words for the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

“They have that great rivalry. It’s great stuff folks. Enjoy it while it’s here, while it’s going on. That’s one of the great rivalries. That’s like Dusty and Naitch. It’s just one of those rivalries that seemingly has no end, so I don’t want this to end, but we know it will.

“But, boy, in the meantime, I’m going to eat up all of it that I can. Without a doubt,” the Hall of Famer said.

Ross suggested Flair and Lynch should headline the event and Trish Stratus and Lita should go first.

“I would pick Charlotte and Becky to close the show in spectacular fashion with death-defying athleticism and physicality. I say that wink, wink, not death, not real death, but you know what I’m saying. Do you know what I’m saying?

“And I’d open the show, I think, with the tag match, Lita and Trish against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James because there is a lot of star power and it gets people emotionally invested early! That’s my story and I’m sticking to it,” Ross said.

Ross also gave a rundown of the other matches in the card.

“If you can, if you’re a wrestling fan, get to Long Island on the 28th of October and enjoy the Rousey/Nikki Bella match, Charlotte and Becky in a last woman standing match, which I think should close the show.

“It probably won’t. Kairi Sane versus Shayna Baszler, NXT [Women’s] title. I love that match. I love that pairing. Then you’ve got the tag match that a lot of people are looking forward to,” he said.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)