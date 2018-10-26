The best WWE matches of the week 10/26/18

This was probably one of the most emotional weeks in WWE programming. From Roman Reigns battling leukaemia to the Mae Young Classic semi-finalists battling it out for supremacy, you definitely missed a lot if you were too busy this week.

But fear not, because WWE still brought their A-game in terms of wrestling action. We compiled the very best of the week in one explosive list so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy your weekend. Without further ado, let’s get on with the matches.

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre – RAW

The show must go on for the rest of The Shield after Roman Reigns’ temporary departure. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose valiantly fought the tag champions but it took an unexpected assist from Braun Strowman for them to pick up the win. Rollins and Ambrose are the new RAW Tag Team Champions and it would’ve ended there. Ambrose gave everyone the shock of their lives by planting Rollins with a set of vicious Dirty Deeds. Why now, Ambrose? Why?!

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz – SmackDown Live

Rey Mysterio’s comeback tour is going real smooth after squaring off with The Miz on SmackDown Live. After throwing some shade on the loudmouth host of MizTV, Mysterio showed everyone why he came back to the WWE in the first place—to face the very best. This match was pretty much a preview of what’s in store at Crown Jewel as Mysterio was able to beat Miz. If this was the World Cup Tournament, Mysterio would’ve advanced already.

Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami – 205 Live

The rivalry between Mustafa Ali and Hideo Itami begs to be resolved in the most violent of ways. 205 Live GM Drake Maverick had the perfect solution—a Falls Count Anywhere match. The fight with Ali and Itami definitely spilled outside the ring as they looked to end each other once and for all. Itami didn’t relent in his offense but Ali muscled through and gained the upper hand. Ali ended it with a massive 450 Splash through a table, closing this chapter for now.

Dakota Kai vs. Killer Kelly – NXT UK

Despite being eliminated from the first round of this year’s MYC, Killer Kelly made her mark with her tenacity and strikes. She put it to good use this week on NXT UK against the equally resilient Dakota Kai. It was almost a one-sided affair but Kai bounced back with some hard-hitting kicks of her own. Ultimately, Kai’s educated feet brought her the big W after drowning Kelly with a flurry of kicks before ending it with her patented Kai-de-gre.

Toni Storm vs. Meiko Satomura – Mae Young Classic

Speaking of MYC, this week concluded this year’s semi-finals and the matches were fantastic. Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai had a very physical encounter, but we had to ultimately award the best match to the plucky Toni Storm taking on the legendary Meiko Satomura. It was a fantastic story of the youngster fending off the might veteran in a match of willpower. After a series of kickouts, Storm ultimately caught Meiko with a Storm Zero for the win.

Photo from WWE.com