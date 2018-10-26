Backstage update on Roman Reigns’ shocking RAW promo

Roman Reigns recently announced on RAW that he’ll be relinquishing his WWE Universal Championship to continue his fight with leukaemia. The news shocked the entire WWE Universe to its core, but it also caught everyone backstage off guard.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, only a handful of people knew about what Roman Reigns was going to say last Monday. Among that list were Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Kevin Dunn. Mark Carrano from talent relations and two RAW writers, Dave Kapoor and Ed Koskey, were also in on the secret, while the rest were as dumbfounded as the audience were.

The report also noted that before RAW went on air, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins were told that Roman Reigns will relinquish the title but were not told why. Michael Cole also knew that Reigns will vacate the title but not the reason behind. This makes Reigns’ announcement even more sad for this colleagues backstage. Reigns apparently received his diagnosis on October 18 and WWE had to plan out how they were going to break the news.

Jim Ross, who is a known cancer survivor, offered some kind words to the former WWE Universal Champion. “Sometimes in our lives in wrestling, when we think we’ve seen everything, something comes along once or twice in a career, maybe once in a lifetime that creates an event or a moment that can’t be replicated with auditions, scripts, rehearsals and walkthroughs. The fact that WWE allowed Roman to come to the ring and make this announcement in his own words, and I assure you, they were in his own words, I thought was very admirable,” JR said on his podcast.

Photos from WWE.com