WWE Evolution: Nikki Bella speaks out on being a WWE “Diva”

Nikki Bella had a lot of things to say about how WWE and fans are treating the word “Diva” as a bad word. The former Divas Champion aired her grievances on a recent In This Corner podcast, saying that she’ll prove the haters wrong at Evolution.

Nikki revealed how the term “Diva” first came to be. “I was in so many meetings saying we’re going to make this mean something. Make it powerful and strong and beautiful. It also gave us SmackDown women something to compete for. We were competing for nothing [at the time]. So, we were like ‘Yes! Let’s make this so strong and powerful!’ That’s what we made the Divas Championship into at that time. Something beautiful, if you look back you’ll see so many little girls wearing that Divas championship and they actually still do. They loved it,” Nikki said.

She finds it unfair that the term “Diva” now has a negative connotation in WWE. “I think that’s what is hard for the women of that era now. Because Triple H and that group decided to say it was a bad word. It was like, ‘Wait. You told us for years to make this an amazing word and that’s what we did!’ We put our blood sweat and tears into this. I saw the work that went into this, and it was beautiful,” she said. “You think diva is a bad word? I’m gonna kick your ass and show you why it isn’t a bad word,” she said defiantly.

Nikki also reminded everyone that the former champions consisted of strong women. “Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix, Melina, AJ Lee, Paige, Brie Bella. They’re strong, fierce women who worked really hard,” she said. She called out the fans who always glorify the Attitude Era. “You want to praise the attitude era. You want to praise the girls that did bra and panties matches, but you want to discredit women that worked hard because there’s a butterfly on the championship that we didn’t design? That’s not okay with me. That’s not empowering,” she said.

Nikki Bella ended the interview by challenging everyone to change the status quo. “WWE Evolution means a lot of things, and I hope after Evolution we can stop talking about diva being a bad word. My sister and I, and a lot of the Total Divas cast always joke that ‘Oh, we’re sorry for giving you a hit reality show. We’re sorry for doing what you told us to do.’ It has an effect. We get blamed for this, but you tell us to be here. I’m here to stick up for those women and remind people how hard they worked,” she said.

Photos from WWE.com, transcription from WrestleZone.com