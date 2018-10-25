WWE Legends are scheduled to participate in the upcoming Battle Royal on WWE Evolution. With the returning stars of the past making a special appearance, they also have a chance to win a title shot if they win the battle royal. Fox Sports Asia takes a look at some of the veterans who may come out with a surprise win in the match.

They may not be up to speed when it comes to in-ring competition, but they have enough skills and experience to pull out the victory.

Alundra Blayze

Alundra Blaze is a tough competitor and a champion. However, her defection from WWE to WCW is what made her infamous. On her debut to the Turner brand, she threw the WWE Women’s title she held into the trash bin signifying her distaste for the WWE. She may be years past her prime, but the fighting spirit will still be there.

Ivory

WWE Hall of famer has done it all everywhere. She’s a former WWE Women’s champ and title holder in other promotions. At a time when WWE women were portrayed to be nothing much beyond their looks, Ivory broke the mold by being a very competent wrestler and tough competitor. She also had a mean streak in her that gave her the edge to win her WWE Women’s championships. With a championship shot on the line, the WWE Universe may get another glimpse on how good Ivory is.

Molly Holly

Molly Holly joins the battle royal as another legend and former WWE champion. Not only did she win the Women’s championship, but she also has the distinction of winning the Hardcore championship. There may not be any weapons and illegal objects in a battle royal for her to use.

Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool is more than just a pretty blond face with the physique to match. She’s a WWE legend with multiple championships and awards under her name. Among her accolades are Pro Wrestling Illustrated recognitions, two Divas titles, two Women’s titles, and two Slammy awards. With enough luck and skill, she may add winner of the WWE Evolution Battle Royal to this list of accomplishments.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)