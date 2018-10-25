WWE Evolution is going to be a historic night for WWE. As the first ever all-women special event, we can be sure all the women in the locker room are capable and ready to put on a great show for the WWE Universe.

The WWE Universe is in for a treat when current WWE Superstars and Legends are scheduled for a battle royal. Aside from pride and respect, the winner gets a championship match from either the Raw or Smackdown Women’s champion. For this preview, Fox Sports Asia takes a look at some of the favourites from the current roster who may win this contest.

Asuka

The other women must fear The Empress of Tomorrow. As one of WWE’s toughest competitors, she had a very long undefeated streak that ranged from her NXT days up until Wrestlemania 34. Aside from this, she is no stranger to coming out victorious royal matches. Asuka has the unique honor of being the winner of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble earlier this 2018. With a championship shot on the line, expect the Japan native to come out strong on WWE Evolution.

Naomi

Like Asuka, Naomi also has the unique honor of winning the first ever WrestleMania Women’s battle royal. This victory not only gives her an unforgettable WrestleMania moment, but the experience and know-how to come out on top of battle royals. She’s also a former SmackDown Women’s champion, so she’s going to compete hard to get her title back. Get ready to feel the glow as Naomi brings her awesome moves to the WWE Evolution battle royal.

Carmella

Carmella made her way to the top of the Smackdown Women’s division by being cunning and elusive. She always found ways to be victorious even on matches where she may not even have any chance at all. The chaos of a battle royal is perfect ground for the former Champion to do something sneaky. Carmella ending up as the last woman standing shouldn’t be a surprise.

Nia Jax

Heading over to the red brand, Nia Jax a favorite contender for Raw. Her size is the biggest advantage she has especially when opponents have to toss her over the top rope. The only challenge for Jax is the ring rust she may have due to the time she spent recovering from her injury. However, if she’s able to stand her ground well and dominate the others, we may see Nia Jax getting her title shot for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Ember Moon

Raw has another safe bet with Ember Moon. As a former NXT Women’s Champion, Moon has the toughness and experience needed to take on a match of this type. Her feud versus Asuka proves her worth. Moon’s also fought the likes of Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler to add to her in-ring skills. She’s still looking for her big break in the main roster, and winning the battle royal at WWE Evolution may deliver just that.

