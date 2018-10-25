WWE Evolution is set to be a historic night for WWE. As the first ever all-women special event, we can be sure all the women in the locker room are capable and ready to put on a great show for the WWE Universe.

The WWE Universe is in for another epic matchup as the three-woman team of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya tries to settle their feud with the Riott Squad. Roby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan have been working hard for so long to leave a solid mark in the WWE, and this six-woman tag match at a big stage will be a perfect time to do so. Will the squad have what it takes to win, or will the former champs stand firm and show the upstart team how it’s done?

The Case for the Riott Squad

The Riott Squad is all about bringing the pain and beating up their rivals. Assaults and beatdowns are staples of their MO. In recent weeks, they’ve made a mess of the women’s division by ruthlessly attacking their unsuspecting rivals. At Evolution, even if their opponents will be ready for them, expect Riott, Morgan, and Logan to still deliver the hurt they’ve been guaranteeing for the longest time.

Also, the Riott Squad is a solid team. They’ve spent most of their time in the main roster as a trio. Individually, they’ve had singles matches to hone their craft. Together, they have enough chemistry among themselves to put all this talent together to form an effective team. Hence, this bond will come in very handy for their six-man tag at Evolution.

The Case for Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya

The pressures of this important six-woman match are nothing new to them. Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya have been under the biggest stage and the brightest lights of the WWE. They even step up their game, even more, when the stakes are higher. They’ve stolen the show at NXT Takeovers. They’ve been part of some classic and historic matches that are forever a part of history books. Best of all, each of them has a Wrestlemania moment they can be proud of, and it doesn’t get any bigger than Wrestlmania.

Against the Riott Squad, they may have challenges in terms of teamwork. However, whatever chemistry they lack as a team, they make up with their talents. Bayley, Banks, and Natty have incomparable amounts of in-ring competence. Former champions, proven competitors, and a daughter of the Hart Dynasty are on this side of the ring. The WWE Universe is aware of how good these three are, and the talent may simply be too much for the Riott Squad.

Quick Prediction: The Riott Squad puts up a good fight. However, Sasha, Bayley, and Natalya will simply be too much.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)