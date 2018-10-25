WWE Evolution Preview: Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler

WWE Evolution is going to be a historic night for WWE. As the first ever all-women special event, we can be sure all the women in the locker room are capable and ready to put on a great show for the WWE Universe.

The Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships are on the line at Evolution. NXT isn’t behind as Kairi Sane defends her title against former champ Shayna Baszler. The MMA fighter is determined to go out and reclaim the title from the Japanese champion once they meet at Evolution. Fox Sports Asia takes a look at what each Superstar has to offer, then we give a quick prediction as to who will come out on top of this match.

The Case for Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane has mesmerized the WWE Universe with her grace, charisma, and flair. However, her light demeanour shouldn’t fool anyone. Her quick and nimble in-ring style has given her key victories on her road to the top of the NXT women’s division. Similar to other Japanese contemporaries in the WWE (Asuka, Nakamura, Itami come to mind), she also packs strong and powerful strikes that can bring the hurt. Her signature elbow drop is not only a sight to behold, but a move that effectively finishes her opponents.

Years of hard work and effort first paid off when she won the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Holding NXT gold at TakeOver Brooklyn was the only event that topped this. Her opponent then: Baszler for the Women’s championship. The desire to stay on top is what will drive Kairi Sane. This will be the key to her victory at Evolution.

The Case for Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler was one of NXT’s most dominant and intimidating champions. Though not as invincible as Asuka before her, Baszler’s mean streak has been a huge bane to her opponents. Her MMA background has come into play numerous times as seen in her highly effective striking and grappling. If Sane is careless, Baszler might lock her in a rear-naked choke for the submission victory.

She honorably lost to Sane at TakeOver Brooklyn. Being the fighter and competitor that Baszler is, it’s fair to assume that she’s out for vengeance at Evolution. Sane would have been scouted well come the rematch. This is also a good opportunity to introduce herself to the women of Raw and Smackdown.

Quick Prediction: Kairi Sane will be able to hold off Baszler and retain the title. Shayna will be valiant in defeat and begin wreaking havoc on Raw or Smackdown.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)