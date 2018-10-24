5 defining moments of Roman Reigns career

There’s a saying that goes “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” The same can be said for Roman Reigns. Contrary to what some in the WWE Universe might say, the Big Dog’s rise to superstardom took years until it came to fruition. He may have always had the opportunities to been seen on TV, but the success he’s achieved didn’t happen in an instant.

In honor of Reign’s on-hold career, Fox Sports Asia takes a look at some of the key moments that defined and shaped Roman Reigns to be the Superstar that he is.

2012: Debut with the Shield

It was Survivor Series 2012. The main event of the match featured WWE Champion CM Punk defending his title against Ryback and John Cena. As the three Superstars were trying to get the upper hand in the match, three men donning black suddenly rushed inside the barricades to attack the competitors. Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins, collectively known as the Shield, would make their mark in the WWE. This is only the first of many times the hounds of justice would make their presence felt.

2014: 6-Men Tags vs the Wyatt Family and Evolution

Few things in sports entertainment can be as enjoyable as watching trios square off in a six-person tag match. The Shield have had the privilege of being on one end of these classics when they feuded with the Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper) in 2014. The top two teams in the WWE faced off multiple times in this highly-anticipated feud. Seeing six men battle in the ring can be very exciting. The coordination and oozing chemistry of the teams are also something to behold.

To spoil the WWE Universe even more, the Shield would have their next feud as a team vs Evolution. New school met old school when Reigns, Ambrose, and Rollins fought HHH, Randy Orton, and a returning Batista. What made this feud even more special was the length both teams went to just to defeat their opponents. The Shield would come out on top and would even send Batista off packing.

2015: Royal Rumble

Winning the Royal Rumble equates to being near the top of the WWE Universe. The winner is second only to the champion. It was in the 2015 edition when Reigns won and made it clear that he’s on his way to the top. However, the local crowd had other plans then when they rained boos on the victor. Not even the endorsement of fellow Samoan and WWE legend The Rock would persuade the WWE Universe otherwise. Roman may have won the Rumble, but the signs were there to suggest it’s going to be a rough ride to the top.

2016: Wrestlemania 32

Some may say Reigns’ Wrestlemania moment was due after being continuously denied his moment for years. This was all set to change when he faced HHH for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 32. The Big Dog would come out of Texas with the win and the gold. It may not be the most spectacular Wrestlemania or title match of all time, but that Reigns won it on the biggest stage proved his stock to the WWE.

2017: Wrestlemania 33

Before Wrestlemania 30, it was unthinkable to defeat the Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Only Brock Lesnar would have that privilege to be the one in 21 and one. Fast forward to three Manias later, Roman Reigns would have the opportunity to put another notch under the Phenom’s loss column. Reigns and Undertaker faced off at Wrestlemania 33. The Deadman would put up a valiant fight, but Roman would be too much for him. With this victory, Roman successfully claimed the WWE as his yard.

(Photo and Video Credit: WWE.com and WWE Youtube)