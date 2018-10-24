WWE scouting for new location for Crown Jewel

Reports are saying WWE is “frantically scouting” for a new location for their big Crown Jewel event on November 2, 2018. This is amidst the investigation of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s gruesome death, an incident allegedly orchestrated by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince himself.

According to a recent Barstool Sports report, the relocation of Crown Jewel out of Saudi Arabia is not yet confirmed but “the location and date are unquestionably in major jeopardy right now.” The Wrap is also reporting that the WWE will decide the date of Crown Jewel tomorrow. “As of Monday, WWE was waiting for Turkey to announce details from its investigation into the killing of the Washington Post columnist before it makes a final call about whether to hold the event in Saudi Arabia, the insider said,” The Wrap reports.

“The report is expected on Tuesday. Due to time zone differences, WWE will likely not have a decision before Tuesday night’s “SmackDown” episode. But the brass are expected to make a call on Wednesday. WWE could stay the course, despite inevitable criticism, or scramble to move the event to a new location. A third option, of course, is to cancel or postpone Crown Jewel,” the report noted. Superstars including John Cena and Daniel Bryan have reportedly “refused” to perform at Saudi Arabia given the current situation.

Photo from WWE.com