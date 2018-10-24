Roman Reigns matches to watch in his absence

With Roman Reigns having another bout with leukemia, he is going to be off of WWE programming for the foreseeable future. Other Superstars like Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, and many more will still be present week in and week out. However, the gap left by the Big Dog will be hard to fill in for those in the Raw roster.

The WWE Universe may not be able to get their Reigns fix. To combat this, Fox Sports Asia takes a look at some of Roman’s past matches to satisfy the wrestling soul. In no particular order, these should satiate his ardent fans and the connoisseurs good wrestling.

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan – Fastlane 2015

Roman Reigns shows the WWE Universe his wrestling prowess in this match vs Daniel Bryan. It takes a good amount of skill and charisma to be able to hang with one of WWE’s darlings. Fortunately, Reigns was able to do just that. Don’t let Reign’s SuperCena qualities distract you from the fact that overall, this match was fun, entertaining, and exhilarating. In the end, Reigns won and booked his ticket to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31.

Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles – Extreme Rules 2016

It’s a top dog’s duty to face another top dog of the same caliber. At Extreme Rules 2016, Roman Reigns did just that when he battled AJ Styles. During this time, Styles was fairly new in the WWE, and it was up to Roman to make sure that the new signing would be able to live up to the hype. Roman would come out of this match with the decision. However, it’s undeniable that Reigns and Styles came out looking like winners after Extreme Rules.

Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman – SummerSlam 2017

A lot of praise can easily be given to a match that’s between Reigns, Joe, Lesnar, and Braun. SummerSlam 2017’s main event however wasn’t only about the names on the card, but also about the action in the ring. Each Superstar had their own moments and opportunities to shine. Reigns had his share of going through the tough competition he faced here. Though he took the fall in the end after an F5 from Brock, Roman was honourable in defeat after his excellent performance.

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens – Royal Rumble 2017

The following are the makings of a good match: Reigns, Owens, Jericho, Universal Championship, No Disqualification, and a shark cage (?!?!). Gimmicks and stipulations aside, Reigns and Owens put on an entertaining and well-fought match with its winner worthy of going on the road to Wrestlemania as champion. Strowman would make an appearance near the end to bring the hurt to Roman, which led to Owens getting the victory.

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins – Wrestlemania 31

Reigns was almost at the top of the WWE Universe after Wrestlemania 31. Though he was getting pummeled good by the Beast Incarnate, Roman was able to hang tight and fight through adversity. Reigns had a chance of winning, but that was made slimmer when Seth Rollins cashed in his MITB contract. Reigns may have taken the pin again this time, but it was one of the most memorable and entertaining Wrestlemania matches and finishes in WWE history.

