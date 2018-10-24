Aleister Black pays touching tribute to Roman Reigns

After Roman Reigns announced his battle with leukemia on RAW, he has received a lot of support from fans and Superstars alike. His former rivals broke kayfabe to offer inspiring messages to the Big Dog. One of the most touching tributes came from former NXT World Champion, Aleister Black

Black posted a rare Facebook post paying tribute to Roman Reigns as a respectable leader of the locker room. He recalled an incident in May 2017 when he and Reigns shared an incredible moment of respect during a RAW tour. “During the Live events I’d make sure that the locker rooms were kept clean after the wrestlers were gone, the garbage was taken care of, towels were stacked and that post match people had water, especially the upper card,” Black recalled as he reiterated the importance of respect in the wrestling business.

Black said he interacted with everyone backstage “to let people get to know me as it is important for the people that you work with to see you and are able to interact with you.” He eventually talked to Roman Reigns and they bonded over “tattoos, music, his background and his heritage.” During their conversation, Reigns told Black to stop cleaning the locker room. “I want you to understand that you belong here and I want for you to kill it every night and be part of the team, that’s all I care about. You’ve been wrestling long enough to understand how this works, so please, relax,” Reigns told Black.

“Despite not knowing Roman very well, despite having limited interactions with Roman I am very thankful for them. At the end of that same tour Roman told us to be thankful and that no matter what match you had, good or bad, the beauty was that we get to do it all over again the next day,” Black wrote. This moment made Black believe that Reigns has “all the strength to a fantastic human being, performer and leader.”

Photos from WWE.com