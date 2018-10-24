5 WWE superstars who could replace Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns made the WWE Universe tear up the other day when he announced his battle with leukaemia. The Big Dog will once again meet the dreaded disease in one of the most important rematches of his life. Needless to say, Reigns will definitely be missed.

But as they say in show business, the show must go on. Until Roman Reigns overcome the latest hurdle in his life, RAW needs a new top guy. Luckily, the roster is full of talented superstars who can step up to the plate. Submitted for your approval, here are our five candidates.

Braun Strowman

Who’s a bigger dog than the Big Dog? It’s none other than the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. Now that he got rid with his Dogs of War stable, he’s now free to pursue bigger goals and that includes the WWE Universal Championship. The WWE Universe has been clamouring for him to reach the peak of his career for months. Now that his only hurdle is Brock Lesnar, maybe it’s time we make Crown Jewel the official Braun Strowman coronation night.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been a thorn to Strowman’s side these past few weeks, but he can be a bigger thorn for the entire RAW roster if he becomes the man on top. He’s not a hotshot rookie either, having the NXT World Championship, Intercontinental Championship and two tag team titles under his resume. McIntyre is also a brute himself as he easily took down Strowman with a Claymore kick twice now. If that’s not superhuman strength, we don’t know what is.

Seth Rollins

If we’re looking for a replacement for Roman Reigns, why look further than his Shield brother, Seth Rollins? The Kingslayer is certainly the most accomplished man on this list, having won multiple titles on several occasions. His accomplishments can already land him a future Hall of Fame spot. A man of this calibre definitely deserves to be at the top of the RAW mountain. Just keep him away from Dean Ambrose from a while and we’ll be fine.

Elias

Who wants to walk with Elias? We certainly do, especially after he whacked the bejeezus out of acting RAW GM Baron Corbin with his trusty guitar. While he has no prominent accomplishments under his name, it’ll be easy to give him opportunities once the WWE Universe start clamouring for more Elias. He may not replace Roman Reigns now, but he’s definitely someone who will eventually get to that level one day. Believe that.

Ronda Rousey

Who said it couldn’t be someone from the women’s division? If RAW is looking for a top dog, why not Ronda Rousey? She already has the credential to back it up anyway. With accolades inside and outside WWE, her badassery will never be put in question. Placing Ronda Rousey on top of WWE will also legitimise the Women’s Revolution the WWE worked so hard for. Coincidentally, Ronda and Roman both have the same initials. Game, set, and match.

Photos from WWE.com