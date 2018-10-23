WWE |

WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns’ fight with leukemia

Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe was shocked today with the news of Roman Reigns’ battle with leukemia. After years in remission, the WWE Universal Champion was forced to relinquish his title to take some time off and fight the disease.

Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) made his situation public on Monday Night Raw in the hopes of raising awareness and research funds to find cures for the disease. Social media lit up with words of respect, love, and encouragement for Reigns. Below are some posts by personalities in the WWE Universe in reaction to today’s big news.

John Cena emphasizes the value of courage in light of Roman Reigns’ situation:

The Samoan support is strong as shown by Joe and the Usos:

The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman showed his emphatic side as he gives his respects to Reigns:

Kevin Owens set aside his fighting ways to express his sympathies to the Big Dog:

Nature Boy Ric Flair, who had a close call few years back, also has words of encouragement for the WWE Champion:

With Reigns vacating the title to recuperate, the next WWE Universal Champion will be decided at Crown Jewel between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

