WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns’ fight with leukemia

The WWE Universe was shocked today with the news of Roman Reigns’ battle with leukemia. After years in remission, the WWE Universal Champion was forced to relinquish his title to take some time off and fight the disease.

Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) made his situation public on Monday Night Raw in the hopes of raising awareness and research funds to find cures for the disease. Social media lit up with words of respect, love, and encouragement for Reigns. Below are some posts by personalities in the WWE Universe in reaction to today’s big news.

John Cena emphasizes the value of courage in light of Roman Reigns’ situation:

‘Courage – strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018

The Samoan support is strong as shown by Joe and the Usos:

…. He will fight, he will win, he will return stronger, and I will be waiting…. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 23, 2018

We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018

The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman showed his emphatic side as he gives his respects to Reigns:

Kevin Owens set aside his fighting ways to express his sympathies to the Big Dog:

Roman is one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with and one of the guys I respect and look up to the most in this industry. My thoughts are with him and his family. I can’t wait to see him overcome this and get to share a locker room with him again soon.#ThankYouRoman — . (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2018

Nature Boy Ric Flair, who had a close call few years back, also has words of encouragement for the WWE Champion:

@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2018

With Reigns vacating the title to recuperate, the next WWE Universal Champion will be decided at Crown Jewel between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.