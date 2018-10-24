Monday Night Raw winners and losers

No words could describe what transpired on this week’s episode of RAW. Sure, it was still action-packed as ever, but it was also an emotional roller coaster that will probably change the landscape of WWE for years to come.

But still, this week’s RAW still has a set of winners and losers we need to sift through. And while bad news tend to keep us down, we’re deciding to move forward and push through with the show—just like a certain Shield member we know.

Winner: Elias

Elias impressed everyone by defeating Apollo Crews this week, but what he did after that may finally convince the WWE Universe to walk with him. After acting GM Baron Corbin insulted his music, Elias has had enough and whacked him with his guitar. This rare show of defiance from everyone’s favourite drifter earned him the adulation of the WWE Universe. Who knew that the guy who got booed so hard a few weeks ago will now be cheered by fans?

Loser: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella may have gained the upper hand this week by insulting the RAW Women’s Champion and slapping the smug out of her face, but she ultimately lost because she poked the lion too hard. Ronda Rousey kept her word and restrained herself from attacking her challenger during their contract signing, but she also gave Nikki her word that she will end her at Evolution—a threat that sent chills down the spine of the former Divas Champion.

Winner: Braun Strowman

With one contender out, Braun Strowman moved one step closer to the vacant WWE Universal Championship. All he has to do is pin Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel for it. However, he still had to deal with his former Dogs of War teammates who turned his back on him last week. And we all know that the Monster Among Men can easily destroy what he created as he ultimately caused Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Loser: Seth Rollins

Speaking of the RAW Tag Team Championships, we got new champions! Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Ziggler and McIntyre thanks to an unexpected assist from Strowman. It was a joyous occasion as the remnants of the Shield dedicated this match to Roman Reigns. The only problem was Ambrose decided to ruin the moment by viciously attacking Rollins. The heinous act left the WWE Universe asking, “Why now, Ambrose? Why?”

Winner: Roman Reigns

No one expected RAW to kick things off on a down note, but there was no better way. Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe and revealed that he’s been battling leukemia for 11 years and that it’s coming for round two. Reigns was forced to relinquish his WWE Universal Championship to focus on his recovery, but it definitely wasn’t a retirement speech. Reigns will come back someday and he’ll be better than ever. Believe that! More than anything else, we wish Roman Reigns an ultrasonic speedy recovery.

