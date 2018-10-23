WWE Evolution Preview: Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella

WWE Evolution is going to be a historic night. As the first ever all-women’s special event, we can be sure all the women in the locker room are capable and ready to put on a great show for the WWE Universe.

Co-main event of the night is Ronda Rousey (c) versus Nikki Bella for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. It’s a matchup that came as a shock when main supporter Nikki suddenly betrayed Rousey just to get a shot at the title. Fox Sports Asia takes a look at what each Superstar has to offer, then we give a quick prediction as to who will come out on top of this match.

The Case for Ronda Rousey

The WWE Women’s locker room wasn’t ready for Ronda Rousey. The former UFC Women’s champion has done nothing but wreak havoc inside the squared circle. She’s battled Alicia Fox and Mickey James. She also had a long feud with Alexa Bliss, and have had some scuffles with the Riott Squad. Stephanie McMahon and HHH even got their comeuppance care of Ronda Rousey.

Months after her in-ring debut, the WWE Women’s locker room still isn’t ready for Ronda Rousey. Her moves, grace, and toughness inside the ring are at another level no other women can match up to. The combination of MMA, Judo, and the skills she quickly gained in the WWE are the perfect weapons she needs to win her matches. Opponents easily go down and out whether if it’s a takedown or her signature arm bar.

The Case for Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella may not be as athletic as Ronda Rousey. Bella may not be as competent in the ring as the champion. Moreover, Nikki is far from being the menace and intimidating force that the champion is. However, what the former Diva’s champ has going for her is her years-long experience in the WWE. She’s already held numerous championships and also had Wrestlemania moments under her name. She’s even toured the world! In short, Nikki Bella knows what it takes to survive inside the WWE.

However, Rousey is a different kind of wrestler. This is the first time ever that the WWE had a wrestler such as Rousey in the locker room. It will be hard for her to get the edge she needs to win this match. Nikki must gather all she can from her bank of experiences to unlock the mystery of Ronda Rousey.

Quick Prediction: Ronda Rousey is going to be too much for the challenger. After some valiant attempts from Nikki Bella, expect the champion to retain at the end of Evolution.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)