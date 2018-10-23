Seth Rollins gets candid on Facebook Q&A

Seth Rollins recently live on Facebook to do a special Q&A for the fans. Rollins answered the fans eagerly as he revealed who he wants to face in the future, his favorite WWE moment, his thoughts on Rey Mysterio, and even his trendy wrestling gear.

When asked who he wants to face in the future, Rollins revealed he’s eyeing NXT’s latest signee Matt Riddle. “He’s someone who’s super talented and has an interesting skill set, a different style. I’m always intrigued by different styles, I feel like I can have a good match with anybody and I’d like to see how Riddle and my style mesh together,” Rollins said. The King of Bros is certainly a perfect opponent for the Kingslayer.

And instead of his epic cash-in at WrestleMania 31, Rollins picked that one time in 2013 when the Shield arrived in London via a helicopter as his best WWE moment. “That was a pretty sick thing to do. Go right from a live event in Cardiff, get in a chopper, go over whatever body of water that was, and go right into The O2 on a helicopter with Roman [Reigns] and Dean [Ambrose]. Then go into the ring to wrestle Undertaker, it doesn’t get really get any cooler than that,” Rollins said.

He also expressed his excitement for the return of Rey Mysterio. “Very happy to see him back, I had the privilege to be in the ring with him before he left last time and he’s just really fantastic. He looks like he’s in the best shape he’s been in a long, long time. Watched his match with [Shinsuke] Nakamura on last week’s SmackDown 1000, which was just fun to see Rey back in the ring. And that was just the tip of the iceberg,” Rollins said.

Rollins also revealed what goes through his mind when choosing his wrestling gear. “I just see something that kind of peaks my interest, I guess. Whether it’s Knight King from Game of Thrones, or Thanos, or some sort of pop culture reference. You look at the ‘Tron-ish’ gear from SummerSlam a couple years ago. I didn’t want to have Tron theme gear, but I liked the design and the futuristic look of it. Whatever hits me in the right spot at the right time.”

Photos from WWE.com